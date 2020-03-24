Some staff members in three central Iowa school districts test positive for COVID-19

Three school districts in central Iowa say they have staff who tested positive for the virus.

According to KCCI, a Des Moines Public Schools employee self-reported its positive test. The district says the staffer worked at an elementary school until March 13.

The Urbandale Community School District confirmed its second case. It says the employee worked at two elementary schools on March 13th.

The Norwalk Community School District says a support staff member at its central office tested positive.

