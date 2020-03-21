Staff at Compass Memorial Healthcare making their own surgical masks, prepping for novel coronavirus threat

Staff at an Iowa County hospital are taking safety precautions into their own hands.

Staff at the hospital through Compass Memorial Healthcare in Marengo have started volunteering to sew emergency surgical masks, made up of donated materials from staff members. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

So far, Iowa County does not have any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Regardless of no reported cases yet, staff at one area hospital are preparing in case they do happen to see a patient who has it.

For those that walk in the hospital through Compass Memoria Healthcare in Marengo, staff is screening everyone that walks through the door. People are checked for a fever and asked questions to reduce a potential risk, protecting from threats of the virus.

For a group of six, they are hospital staff turned volunteers- sewing their own batch of surgical masks. All of the tools and materials were donated by hospital staff to help construct the masks.

"Everybody showed up with their sewing machines and fabric and all of the needed pieces for this project," said Mikaela Gehring, the chief operating officer for Compass Memorial Healthcare. Gehring said she saw the idea on social media and thought it would be a good idea to start it at the hospital.

Gehring said the hospital has enough masks for now, but with the threat of the coronavirus, that could change in an instant- and staff say according to the CDC, the craftsmanship in these masks will help in a pinch.

"Homemade face masks are an option, and our staff came together and started making them," said Haylee Reif, the infection control nurse for the hospital.

For these volunteers, at a time of uncertainty, they are doing more than pulling their weight. Leaders with the hospital say that is vital to ensure everyone is safe at the hospital.

"We don't know what the future holds for patient influx, and we want to be prepared if there is a surge in patients and we're unable to use surgical masks because we run out," Reif said.