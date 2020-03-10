St. Patrick’s Day has a big range of weather

This is the time of year where just about anything and everything can occur in Iowa. Last year, there was snow on the ground in the morning. Other years have been quiet, just cloudy or sunny. Some have had plenty of rain, with 0.75” in 1966, while 3.5” of snow fell in 1984.

With this wide variety of weather, you can probably assume the St. Patrick’s Day temperatures have been wild, too. Over the past 50 years, there’s been tremendous variability. In 1993, the high was only 23, but in 2012, the high was 82!

Here are the St. Patrick’s Day extremes for other cities in eastern Iowa:

Dubuque

Warmest high: 81 (2012)

Coldest high: 12 (1941)

Most precipitation: 1.15” (1965)

Most snowfall: 6.0” (1965) – note that the liquid of the snow contributed to the precipitation above

Iowa City

Warmest high: 83 (2012)

Coldest high: 27 (1989)

Most precipitation: 0.54” (1951)

Most snowfall: 5.0” (1923)

Waterloo

Warmest high: 82 (2012)

Coldest high: 15 (1902 and 1941)

Most precipitation: 0.76” (1965)

Most snowfall: 5.9” (1965) – note that the liquid of the snow contributed to the precipitation above