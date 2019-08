The 44th annual St Jude Sweet Corn Festival is starting Friday evening at 5:00 p.m.

The festival at St. Jude's Catholic Church raises money for the church and other non-profits.

Organizers have more than 21,000 ears of corns ready to serve.

People can enjoy hot buttered ears of corn for a dollar.

There's also rides, games, and raffles. Organizers say the event is a good family outing.

Sweet Corn Festival runs through the weekend. It costs $5.00 to get in.