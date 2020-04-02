Springville fire department helps local restaurant with deliveries

Thursdays are normally meeting night for the Springville Fire Department. This Thursday, the department wanted to do something special for the community.

All firefighters helped deliver food orders for Sally's on Broadway, a local restaurant, to area residents. The department practiced social distancing by leaving the orders on the doorstep or front porch.

This also helped the firefighters get some training in by learning the addresses.

"When they do make these drops, they're able to see if everybody's doing okay and if there's something we need to address," said assistant chief Jeremy Ketelsen.

The deliveries were made from 5-8 p.m.