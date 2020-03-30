Spring’s hard freezes

We have a run of weather coming up that may have you excited that spring is here. You may have had frost Monday morning, though. Don’t be fooled by the nicer weather – we still have cold mornings in April! A hard freeze is when the temperature falls to 28 degrees or colder.

The average date of the last hard freeze in Cedar Rapids is April 11 in Cedar Rapids. The earliest last hard freeze on record was March 21, 1895. The latest hard freeze of the season was May 25, 1925.

Dubuque’s average last hard freeze is April 13. The earliest was February 27, 1878, while the latest was May 10, 1966.

In Iowa City, the average date of the last hard freeze is April 8. The earliest was March 19, 2017. The latest was May 10, 1966.

Finally, Waterloo’s average last hard freeze date is April 15. The earliest last hard freeze happened on March 24, 1998 and the latest was May 14, 1895.