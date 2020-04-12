Spring storm system brings rain, a little bit of snow

A strong spring storm system takes aim on eastern Iowa today, with a variety of weather conditions expected.

Potential snowfall accumulations on Sunday, April 12, through early Monday, April 13, 2020. (KCRG)

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible over much of the area, starting this morning and continuing into the afternoon hours. Eventually, colder air wraps into the system to change that precipitation to a rain and snow mix, and eventually all snow. This process starts in the northwest part of the viewing area, where a trace to 2 inches of snow is possible.

Temperatures will range from the low 60s south to the upper 40s north, with those highs in the north being achieved early in the day and temperatures falling in the afternoon.

Windy conditions start tonight and last through Monday. Snow showers are possible through about midweek.

Temperatures remain below normal until next weekend before rebounding.