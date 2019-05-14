Spring Salads: It's in the bag

Salads are meal-time superstars. Quick, easy and with hundreds of variations, tossing up a salad is a great way to enjoy more vegetables. Salad greens as a base for your meal allows you to enjoy a nice full plate that's big on nutrition, and low in calories.

Smart toppings will add flavor, lean protein and crunch for a satisfying lunch or dinner. Tear open a bag of greens and build a quick salad with one of the many options available in the produce department.

Steps to a Perfect Salad:

1. Choose a Nutrient-Rich Base. Try spinach, kale, romaine or arugula

2. Power it with Protein. Try eggs, chicken, beef, tuna or beans

3. Make a Rainbow. Add oranges, berries, bell peppers, tomatoes or other colorful fruits or veggies.

4. Add some crunch. Try almonds, walnuts or pistachios

5. Dress with Healthy Fats. Try avocado or vinaigrette made with olive or canola oil.

Sensational Combinations

Citrus Asian Chicken Salad

Hy-Vee Romaine garden salad blend, Hy-Vee rotisserie chicken slices, orange slices, cucumber slices, Hy-Vee short cuts chopped red bell peppers, sliced green onions, Hy-Vee sliced almonds, bottled lite Asian toasted sesame dressing

Mediterranean Chickpea Salad

Baby kale leaves, Hy-Vee garbanzo beans, cucumber slices, roasted red bell pepper strips, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, Hy-Vee Select Old World Greek dressing, cracked black pepper, fresh basil leaves

Southwest Veggie Salad

Hy-Vee romaine lettuce, Hy-Vee black beans, roasted sweet corn, avocado, Hy-Vee pico de gallo, Hy-Vee cheddar cheese, Hy-Vee tortilla strips, Hy-Vee lite sour cream, Hy-Vee chili powder

Salmon, Berry & Spinach Salad

Baby spinach leaves, Hy-Vee fish Market smoked sockeye salmon, Hy-Vee Short Cuts strawberries, Hy-Vee Short Cuts blueberry and raspberry mix, goat cheese, Hy-Vee pecans, Italian parsley, Hy-Vee honey mustard dressing.

Steak Caprese Salad

Baby spinach and spring greens mix, beef top sirloin steak strips, cherry tomatoes, Hy-Vee Short Cuts chopped red onion, mozzarella pearls, basil leaves, balsamic vinaigrette.