Spotty storms develop again Wednesday afternoon

Today's weather theme is a repeat of yesterday's: warm and humid with scattered storms. The main time for storms will be after 3 or 4 this afternoon, lasting into the evening. Once again, storms will produce very localized heavy rain and perhaps gusty winds. Highs are back in the middle to upper 80s. A few showers and storms are possible tonight with lows around 70.

For the Fourth, we still have a storm chance in place, but just like the past few days, there will be many dry hours in there. Just the same, stay weather-aware and move indoors if you hear thunder. It'll be another humid day with highs in the middle 80s. The weather pretty much repeats itself through Saturday, followed by a couple of dry days Sunday and Monday.