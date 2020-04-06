Spotty showers possible, but they'll be light

A handful of light, scattered showers is possible this afternoon. Otherwise, our sky is mainly cloudy as highs slowly climb into the upper 50s to around 60. A spotty shower or storm remains possible tonight with lows staying in the 50s. Patchy fog is also possible late, lasting into early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks to be a warm day with highs mostly in the 70s under a partly cloudy sky with a southwest breeze. An isolated storm could pop up in the afternoon as a cold front passes.

A stronger front hits Wednesday afternoon, sending highs from the 60s that day into the 40s the rest of the week. We're watching a shower chance Wednesday afternoon as well as this weekend, but those look light right now.