Spotty showers and a few storms, but not everybody gets wet

A handful of showers and perhaps thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday evening and night, pushing east of the Mississippi not long after midnight. Patchy fog is possible, too.

Isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm will be possible Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, a few isolated showers are still possible, and a couple of thunderstorms could pop up in the afternoon mainly south of Highway 20. Highs will be in the 70s, and northern Iowa will generally be a few degrees warmer than southern Iowa.

Friday looks partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower 80s. We have a chance of showers and storms again on Saturday, followed by dry weather again Sunday into Monday. While we have shower chances again next week, those look minor.