Spots of rain return the next couple of days

Temperatures this week will be a bit below normal, for the most part, and will come with rain chances every couple of days.

Scattered showers will be around eastern Iowa on Tuesday.

Overnight, the sky looks to be partly to mostly cloudy as lows fall to around 60. We should have some scattered showers around on Tuesday, with northern Iowa having a chance of them right away to start the day. Farther south, any showers should mostly wait until the afternoon. The wind remains light as highs hit the upper 70s.

Showers are likely on Wednesday, especially over the southern half of Iowa. Rainfall totals there may end up over a half-inch. Meanwhile, farther north won't get much from this one. Highs stay in the lower 70s.

We'll get a break Thursday but additional shower and storm chances return Friday and Saturday.