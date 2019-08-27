Sportsbook opens in Q Casino, Diamond Jo opening next week

Casinos in Dubuque are finally getting their sportsbooks open for business.

The Q Casino opened its Sportsbook Monday, and the Diamond Jo is following next week.

Q Casino General Manager Brian Rakestraw is happy things are up and running for college football starts this weekend. He expects a big turnout for those first games.

He said the casino combined the betting with its sports bar to create a "party atmosphere."

Rakestraw said he believes they will see a lot of people from Wisconsin coming to Dubuque to place bets.

"They're saying that once we get open, a lot of them will be traveling to Dubuque in order to watch the games and make bets," Rakestraw said. "We're hoping that on the weekends, during football season, we see a great crowd coming in."

People will be able to place bets at the casino seven days a week either at the counter or at kiosks located throughout the casino.

Meanwhile, the Diamond Jo Casino is still putting the finishing touches on its sports betting space. It opens on Wednesday, September 4.

General Manager Wendy Runde said it's been a whirlwind trying to get things ready. She believes this will bring in a new demographic.

"It opens up an opportunity for all of us to expose new guests to other casino amenities," Runde said. "We've got a bowling alley, we've got Mississippi Moon Bar for concerts, and we have great restaurants on property."