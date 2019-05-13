Sports fans, bars cheering for legalized sports betting

Sports fans and bar owners are excited after Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that legalizes sports betting in Iowa.

Governor Reynolds signed the bill Monday evening, allowing people 21 and up to place bets on professional, collegiate and international sports. This will also include fantasy sports.

It could start as early as this summer with people placing bets on their phones. 30Hop managing partner Darin Blum said he's ecstatic.

"It’s kind of fun having betters at the bar. Sometimes they bring up a lively atmosphere, just a better vibe." said Blum. "It can create fun on some of those not so close games to a little bit of a better ending."

"I think it's exciting," said Kevin Flood. "I don't have to go to Vegas to place a bet. I can do it right here at home."

Flood said this is huge news for him and he's looking forward to putting money on his Giants.

"I'm a New York Giants fan so I'll get to see more of the games here. It'll be much easier to place a bet here than somewhere else," said Flood.

Flood said there's a bigger benefit for even those who don't like to gamble.

"it'll be good for Iowa with the tax revenue that's going to come in," said Flood.

College sports gambling will delayed until May 2020 but Blum said, when that time comes, it could be big business in Hawkeye country.

"Anything Iowa related definitely drives business through the door and I think if you add something like this it will definitely peek people's interest even more," said Blum.

It still may be a few months until the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission completes the contract and rules of regulation on sports betting.