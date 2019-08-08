Split vote prevents Dubuque city council from discussing top city employee's contract

Some members of the Dubuque city council say they're frustrated that other council members and the mayor are blocking discussion.

On Monday, August 5, the city council was scheduled to have a closed session after its regular meeting. The agenda stated it was for pending litigation and real estate transfer negotiations, along with personnel evaluations.

The council members won't disclose what the personnel matter is specifically about, but councilman Jake Rios advised TV9 to check the city council agenda from July 2018, and then compare those to Monday's agenda, to draw a conclusion.

Last July, the council held closed meetings for professional evaluations. Then, on the agenda from July 16, there is a consent item for city manager Mike Van Milligen's employment agreement. The council has yet to approve his contract publicly this year.

Councilwoman Kate Larson says the council agreed to have a closed session on Monday to discuss a personnel matter.

"We had planned as a council to meet to discuss something, and so it was a surprise when you know some colleagues didn't want that to move forward," she said.

Mayor Buol, Ric Jones, and David Resnick voted against having the closed session.

In an email, Buol explained his vote.

"The entire council learned that a council member had possibly shared confidential information publicly. Personnel matters are to remain confidential and public disclosures put the City at risk. With that knowledge, I was not comfortable going into a closed session where confidentiality could not be guaranteed," he said.

Luis Del Toro is frustrated by the outcome.

"Now we're just kind of stuck. We're in limbo, because we have a matter where you have a majority of council that feels it's a very important and very warranted discussion that needs to be had, but we're being held back because a minority doesn't agree," he said.

Larson says she doesn't think this move ends the discussion.

Reached via email, Ric Jones declined to comment, saying, "there is nothing that can be discussed." David Resnick did not return an email asking for comment.