Spirit flight diverted to Des Moines after fight onboard

A Spirit Airlines flight was forced to land in Des Moines after a fight onboard that police say started because a passenger who wanted to sleep was upset with people being too loud.

Des Moines police say a flight from Los Angeles to Detroit landed at Des Moines International Airport early Thursday. KETV reports the plane was on the ground for about two hours and a passenger was taken off before it continued to Detroit.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says no one was arrested. He says the passenger who was removed from the plane was allowed to leave. The investigation is continuing.