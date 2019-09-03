Spike in dragonfly numbers in eastern Iowa part of migratory pattern

Eastern Iowans are noticing large numbers of dragonflies and it all relates to certain species of dragonflies that are preparing to migrate south for the summer.

A type of dragonfly rests on a plant in Dallas on Saturday, July 12, 2014. (AP Photo/Benny Snyder)

Fortunately, a large number of them can be a good sign of a healthy ecosystem, experts said.

Emily Roediger, a naturalist at the Indian Creek Nature Center in Cedar Rapids, said that dragonflies are fairly pollution-sensitive creatures. This means they are typically in areas with good water quality, which is helpful to researchers.

Naturalists know now is the time the insects are preparing to migrate south, by eating other insects and gathering in large groups. They don't know the path that the insects will take down south, however.

"We don't know as many specifics about the dragonfly migration as we do the monarch migration, there's not tagging system like there is for monarchs," Roediger said. "We generally know that they go south, and there might be a generation or two that is in the south."

Dragonflies eventually travel back north during the spring.

Staff at Indian Creek Nature Center said there is a chance for citizen-science observations with dragonflies. If people document what they see with the insects, and send it to area nature centers, it can greatly help researchers.