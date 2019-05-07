Spider-Man helps Iowa boy fight rare form of epilepsy

A superhero is helping a friend in Des Moines fight a battle against a rare disease.

For three years, Spider-Man has helped 6-year-old Colt Cosper cross off items on the boy's bucket list. Cosper has Doose Syndrome, a rare form of epilepsy, according to KCCI.

He's had to go to the hospital multiple times a month, usually for uncontrollable seizures.

His mother says crossing off items on the list helps distracts her son in between hospital visits.

This Spider-Man is part of Iowa's League of Heroes, a group that supports families and children through difficult parts of their lives like medical issues. The groups said it's most important job is to make kids' days a bit brighter.