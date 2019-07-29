Spicing up summer BLTs

Sometimes on hot summer days, you don't want to each much, but you want to still eat healthy.

That's where a B-L-T can help satisfy your appetite, and Fareway Dietitian Caitlyn Ferinhas a recipe with a twist.

• Add an egg

• Add a healthier green (spinach), whole grain bread, turkey bacon

• Add avocado

• Italian BLT- Italian dressing

