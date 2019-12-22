Special version of the 'Iowa Wave' to take place Monday night

On Monday, hundreds of people in Iowa City will literally be lighting up the holidays for children in the hospital and you can get involved in the effort.

A special version of the 'Iowa Wave' is happening outside of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital at 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

If you want to join in on lighting up the holidays, you can show up and park in the free lots. Organizers ask that you do not park in the ramps. Donations will be accepted during regular business hours.

Participants should also be aware that all roads will remain open to traffic, so people should stay on sidewalks in designated areas and lastly, bring a flashlight to wave.