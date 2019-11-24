Special "hacks" to help make Thanksgiving preparation easier

Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and people usually have a lot of leftover food, and a messy kitchen. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer has some great food hacks for the big day.

Use muffin tins to prepare your stuffing mixes to create "stuffin' muffins" (KCRG)

1. Aluminum foil as turkey roaster rack - Loop and coil up aluminum foil and set under your turkey in order to prop it up.

2. Soy sauce in gravy for flavor and color - Soy sauce contains the taste profile of umami, adding extra flavor to your gravy along with keeping it a nice, brown color.

3. Gravy in a thermos to keep warm (6 to 7 hours) - Save some stovetop space by making your gravy ahead of time, then store it in an insulated container like a Thermos or similar products.

4. Stuffin' Muffins - Muffin tins can be used to save other pans for other projects, and can also be a handy device for portion control. Try preparing the stuffing in a muffin tray.

5. Use cooler to store condiments and/or drinks - Refrigerator real estate is key during a big food holiday, so this is an easy way to keep these items cold without taking up extra space.

6. Use a slow cooker to keep mashed potatoes warm and open up stove space - Similar to some of these other hacks, a slow cooker can help clear up a burner on the stove for something else while keeping your potatoes ready to serve.

7. Chicken broth to moisten turkey - It never hurts to have a little extra broth on hand, since you'd rather have too much than not enough. If your turkey turns out a little dry, put the bird into a slow cooker, either whole or cut up, with broth to make it moist again.

E-Mail Whitney with questions here.