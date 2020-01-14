Iowa Special Olympics Winter Games come to a close

Athletes celebrated at the Grand River Center in Dubuque after wrapping up two days of competition in the Winter Games of the Iowa Special Olympics.

About 280 athletes competed in Dubuque during the two-day event. They came from all across the state to do their best in events that included Alpine and cross country skiing, figure and speed skating, and even snowshoeing.

Karen Whitman, Iowa Special Olympics marketing and communications coordinator, said the competition is great, but the personal connections that develop are even better.

"It's just those things that show the good in society, and how awesome people can be to each other, and how friendships can be built and how every time the athletes are anywhere near you, you always have a smile on your face," Whitman said.

The Winter Special Olympics have been held in Dubuque for the past 34 years.