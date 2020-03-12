Special Olympics Iowa suspends all training and activities

Special Olympics Iowa announced Thursday night that will be suspending all training and activities through the end of March.

John Kliegl, the President of Special Olympics Iowa stated, "This decision has been made out of extreme caution for the health and safety of our athletes, which is always our top priority. Beginning this evening, I am instructing all coaches to suspend practices and training club activities until further notice."

Kliegl also stated that there no reported cases of coronavirus connected to Special Olympics Iowa.

They suggest any athletes to exercise at home, stay hydrated, get plenty of sleep, and eat healthily.

Additional information can be found on their website, https://www.soiowa.org/.