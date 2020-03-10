Special Olympics Iowa cancels 2020 Mid-Winter Tournament over coronavirus concerns

Special Olympics Iowa said it has canceled its 2020 Mid-Winter Tournament in Iowa City over concerns of the coronavirus.

The tournament was scheduled to run on March 13 and March 14.

In a letter, Special Olympics President and CEO John Kliegl said many involved with the tournament are at a heightened risk due to age, compromised immune systems and medical conditions.

"With this news about confirmed and suspected cases, we no longer believe that we can prudently proceed with the tournament and be sure we are providing a safe and healthy environment, regardless of what precautionary steps and/or preventative measures we might implement," Kliegl said.

The cancelation comes after several students in northwest Iowa were reportedly exposed to the coronavirus at a Special Olympics Event. They have been asked to self-quarantine and report to a doctor if they experience and symptoms of the coronavirus.

"While this news is incredibly disappointing for all of us, the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, staff and partners is our top priority.