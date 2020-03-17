Special Olympics Iowa activities canceled through end of May

Organizers for Special Olympics Iowa said it has canceled all training and events through the end of May to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

This will impact all training, practices and competitions, including upcoming spring and summer games.

Leaders are trying to find ways to hold fundraising events virtually.

"The decision to extend the suspension was not made lightly, but we believe this is an opportunity to develop new programming that athletes can implement at home," said Special Olympics Iowa CEO and President John Kliegl.