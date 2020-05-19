Special Olympics, SportAbility forced to adjust after cancelling summer events

The novel coronavirus pandemic forced the suspension or postponement of sporting events across the globe, and that includes events from non-profit organizations like the Special Olympics and SportAbility of Iowa.

(Courtesy Photo)

Founded in 2010, SportAbility provides summer camps and even leagues for people with physical disabilities.

“I believe it’s the only youth wheelchair basketball teams in the state that are sanctioned with the NWBA,” Todd Hobbs, president of the organization, said.

Hobbs said the organization has had to cancel nearly every event, including the most popular summer camp at the University of Northern Iowa, which also hurts their ability to raise funds.

“Like any non-profit organization, the fundraising takes a little bit of a hit too,” Hobbs said. “You know the short-term, it hasn’t affected us too drastically, but how long will this thing go on?”

The same goes for Special Olympics Iowa, who canceled their Spring and Summer events, which normally bring in thousands of athletes, volunteers, and spectators.

This year’s Special Olympics have moved online, with pictures and videos of the activities sent in.

“It's giving our entire community an opportunity to come together,” Karen Whitman, communications coordinator, said.

Starting on Thursday, May 21, and going through Saturday, Special Olympics will be hosting live-streams sessions labeled the “Virtual Summer Games Series.”

“Each one of those sessions will focus on either a little special Olympics programming or a workout that we're able to do together, some meal prepping,” Whitman said. "We’ve tried to take everything that we’d maybe do at our summer games and turn it into a session that people can still do, just on a virtual setting."

For more information about the event, you can find times and dates on the Special Olympics' website.