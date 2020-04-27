SpaceX starship passed a key test

The SpaceX Starship passed another key test Sunday night, according to a tweet from SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk.

The SpaceX Prototype successfully completed a cryogenic proof test.

The test proves that the starship can withstand high pressure, which can be an issue in space.

Musk tweeted that the next step will be an engine test later this week.

Previous prototypes have no had success passing the pressurized test.

The ultimate goal of the program is to build a human settlement on Mars.