SpaceX ready to launch NASA astronauts, back on home turf

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building for Launch Complex 39A during a dress rehearsal prior to the Demo-2 mission launch, Saturday, May 23, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, that will send two astronauts to the International Space Station for the first crewed flight from the U.S. in nearly a decade., is scheduled for launch on Wednesday, May 27. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) - A SpaceX rocket is ready to boost two NASA astronauts into orbit from Kennedy Space Center.

The launch Wednesday afternoon will be the first of Americans from the U.S. in nearly a decade.

SpaceX would be the first private company to put astronauts in orbit. Riding aboard the brand new SpaceX Dragon capsule for the historic flight will be veteran NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, bound for the International Space Station.

Weather has been a concern because of the threat of rain and clouds. Liftoff is set for 4:33 p.m. EDT in Florida.

 