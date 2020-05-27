SpaceX launch aborted due to weather conditions, retry on Saturday

SpaceX's manned spaceflight will not be launching on Wednesday due to weather conditions, officials say.

The launch was scrubbed with just under 17 minutes to go on the countdown clock due to violation of weather rules, according to launch control. Thunderstorms had plagued the area near the launch site throughout the day.

The next attempt will take place on Saturday afternoon at 2:22 p.m. CDT.

Standing down from launch today due to unfavorable weather in the flight path. Our next launch opportunity is Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. EDT, or 19:22 UTC — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 27, 2020