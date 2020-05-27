Advertisement

SpaceX launch aborted due to weather conditions, retry on Saturday

NASA astronauts Robert Behnken, left, and Doug Hurley pose for a photo at a news conference after they arrived at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. The two astronauts will fly on the SpaceX Demo-2 mission to the International Space Station scheduled for launch on May 27. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 3:20 PM CDT
SpaceX's manned spaceflight will not be launching on Wednesday due to weather conditions, officials say.

The launch was scrubbed with just under 17 minutes to go on the countdown clock due to violation of weather rules, according to launch control. Thunderstorms had plagued the area near the launch site throughout the day.

The next attempt will take place on Saturday afternoon at 2:22 p.m. CDT.

