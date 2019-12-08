SpaceX delivers 'mighty mice,' worms, robot to space station

SpaceX has made an early holiday delivery to the International Space Station.

The Dragon capsule arrived at the orbiting outpost Sunday, delivering "mighty mice," pest-killing worms and a smart, empathetic robot.

Station commander Luca Parmitano used a large robot arm to capture the Dragon on Sunday. Launched Thursday from Florida, the capsule holds 3 tons of supplies, including extra brawny mice dubbed "mighty mice" for a muscle experiment.

There are also 120,000 roundworms, or nematodes of a beneficial variety that are part of an agricultural experiment. Plus there is a large, round robot head with artificial intelligence and Christmas presents.