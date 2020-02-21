Southwest breeze brings in milder weather

The cold weather is behind us for a few days. Just like yesterday, we have full sunshine overhead, but the wind will be stronger. It'll be coming from the southwest at 10-20 mph, sometimes gusting up to 30 mph. The sun and breeze push highs well into the 30s to around 40 this afternoon.

The weekend is even milder with highs well into the 40s. Southern Iowa may cross the 50-degree mark. Saturday will be the pick day with more sun than clouds, followed by more cloudiness gradually moving in on Sunday.

The weather turns more unsettled the first few days of next week, starting with a rain/snow chance on Monday. Southern Iowa still has a better shot at that than the north. A chance of snow continues Tuesday and Wednesday as colder air returns, putting highs back in the 20s in the second half of next week.