Southwest Cedar Rapids white powder was plant-based material from processing facility

A white powdery substance that fell on some southwest side neighborhoods of Cedar Rapids last Wednesday was a plant-based material, officials said on Monday.

Shane Dodge, the supervisor of the air quality branch for Linn County Public Health, said that the substance was processed cellulose material from a facility that processes oat hulls. The facility is located southeast of the mobile home park, which is located at 700 41st Avenue Drive SW, that was affected on Wednesday, May 15.

Dodge said the facility had a pneumatic line fail at around 8:30 p.m., which allowed the facility to shoot into the air for about 43 minutes. Light wind from the southeast allowed the material to drift a short distance into some neighborhoods.

The Public Health Department did not name the facility but said citations against it are possible. They are also helping the operators of the facility to prevent future incidents.