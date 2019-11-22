Southwest Arterial Project continues to push towards completion date in 2020

The Southwest Arterial Project in Dubuque has seen some delays in its completion date, but some relief might be around the corner.

The paving is complete at the US Highway 61 and US Highway 151 interchange.

Olde Davenport Road has been permanently closed while crews work to complete the interchange.

Iowa Department of Transportation's, Hugh Holak, says that the weather needs to cooperate with construction before the interchange can open. He says the interchange still needs shouldering, signs, pavement marking and lighting.

The Southwest Arterial Project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2020.