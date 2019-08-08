Southern Iowa storms end, great weather to finish off the workweek

A handful of isolated thunderstorms in southern Iowa will end, leaving a partly cloudy sky there for the afternoon. Meanwhile, northern Iowa's morning sunshine will continue into the afternoon. Highs hit the lower 80s and the mugginess will be coming down some.

Northern Iowa will enjoy a blue sky Thursday afternoon, while some clouds will linger over southern Iowa.

Comfortably cool weather settles in tonight as lows fall to the 50s under a clear sky. Patchy river valley fog is possible, mainly in northern Iowa. Friday is going to be beautiful with low humidity, sunshine, and highs near 80. At this point, the weekend looks dry with partial sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 80s.

We'll leave out a shower chance on Sunday for now, but Monday still has an opportunity for storms. Much of next week looks nice with mornings near 60 and afternoons near 80.