Southerly winds help to boost afternoon temperatures

Our well-advertised mild weekend is here.

Forecast high temperatures on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 (KCRG)

Temperatures today will be warmer than on Friday, with highs into the 40s and low 50s, with the coldest readings in the north. Southerly winds and sunshine will help keep things mild, however.

A warmer start on Sunday does lead to a warmer finish, with 50s and 60s likely across the area. This is ahead of a cold front that will move through later on Sunday, which brings in cooler air and northwesterly winds, but not much else.

Temperatures are quick to recover to around 50 degrees by Tuesday through the rest of the work week, before what appears to be another mild weekend ahead by this time next week.

Only one very slight chance for precipitation exists, in the form of rain or snow, on Thursday.