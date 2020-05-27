Advertisement

Southbound I-380 to eastbound U.S. 30/Kirkwood Boulevard SW ramp to close temporarily

By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
A major interchange in the Cedar Rapids area will be undergoing construction work for at least a day starting on Thursday morning, according to transportation officials.

The Iowa Department of Transportation said that the ramp going from southbound Interstate 380 to eastbound U.S. Highway 30, northbound U.S. Highway 151, and Kirkwood Boulevard SW will be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 28. Work is expected to be completed at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, May 29.

Work will be conducted on a weather-permitting basis.

A detour will be posted to direct traffic onto westbound Highway 30, using the Sixth Street SW exit to get back onto eastbound Highway 30.

