South wind is the ticket to 60 in March

Warm spikes to 60 or better feel fantastic in March and the wind direction is tremendously important to reaching that number.

In nearly all cases of hitting 60 or warmer in March, the wind was either from the south, southwest or southeast. In some cases, the wind was also from the west. There were essentially no cases of a northeast or north wind yielding 60 degrees.

Regarding wind speeds, the stronger the better. A gusty south wind tends to transport warm air faster, scatter clouds more effectively and mix warmer air aloft down to the ground.