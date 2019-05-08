South East Junior High staff finds knives on student, police say

Iowa City police were called to investigate a weapon in a student's possession and charged one student at the school.

Police said that school staff discovered knives in the possession of a student at South East Junior High School, at 2501 Bradford Drive. They charged the student with carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Since the school's staff had discovered the weapon, the police found no credible ongoing threat to staff or students.

The student was released to his parents' custody. The investigation remains ongoing.