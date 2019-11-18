South Dakota launches anti-drug campaign with tagline "Meth: We're On It"

State officials in a great plains state have launched a new initiative to combat a problem with methamphetamines, according to a social media post from the state's governor.

Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, announced the launch of the campaign during a live video on her official Facebook page. It is run by the South Dakota Department of Social Services and aims to lower meth usage in her state.

The official website for the initiative, OnMeth.com, offers resources for residents who have a meth addiction and are seeking treatment options. It also has a section for other residents who would like to help others who are struggling through prevention activities or volunteering.

"South Dakota has a problem. There isn’t a single solution because meth is widespread. But we can approach it from different angles, so it doesn’t take over counties, towns, neighborhoods. Let’s work together. Meth. We’re on it," the website states on its front page.

Iowa runs an addiction help initiative through the state's Department of Public Health called Your Life Iowa, with help available for various addictive conditions beyond drug use. It runs a phone help line at (855) 581-8111 or a text line at (855) 895-8398.