Sony to buy full control of financial unit to weather crisis

Sony Corp. is making its financial services unit a wholly owned subsidiary to ensure stability as it rides out the financial woes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Tokyo-based Sony said Tuesday it's making a tender offer for the shares of Sony Financial Holdings Inc., of which it now owns about 65%.

Profits of the Japanese entertainment and electronics company have been slammed by the fallout from COVID-19.

Sony technology is likely to prove useful in future financial services, such as the fintech area, it said, providing “synergies.”