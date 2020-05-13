Son using music to stay connected with 92-year-old dad in Marion nursing home

Familiar tunes keep Roger Richards and his dad connected, even from on the other side of the window.

Roger Richards stands with his trombone outside of the room at Crestview Acres nursing home in Marion where his dad lives. Richards has been playing trombone music to help stay connected to his father during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic while visitors aren't allowed in the care center. Photo date: Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

"This is the third time I’ve been outside his window," Richards said.

Through the window of Crestview Acres Nursing Home in Marion is how he visits his 92-year-old dad now. The home is on lockdown because of the novel coronavirus, so Richards can't make his usual trips inside.

"Six months ago, I was still playing every Friday with the gospel singing group they are in the main lounge of the facility," Richards said. “We sing the favorites, they get a chance to request and I like to mix in some secular songs like 'The Girl Who Married Dear Old Dad', and ‘When You Wore a Tulip and I Wore a Big Red Rose.”

Richards may have to be on the outside looking in now but, he still makes the walk a block down the street every chance he gets to catch up with his dad, who suffers from dementia.

"If I get a connection lined up, we'll do a crossword over the phone and he does quite well," Richards said.

During this time, what he loves to do though is play some tunes on his trombone, and talk about memories with his dad. Richards has played trombone since 4th grade, and he's added quite a bit to his musical queue over the years.

“I’ve got a book, it’s a church hymn book, and it’s got 700 almost 800 songs in it and I imagine I know about 500 of them,” said Richards.

He said he knows it can get lonely for his dad so he hopes his visits can be an encouragement.

“To have someone you know cares and understands that's what I want to make sure. I want to make sure he doesn't feel abandoned, and that he knows I love him," Richards said.

Richards is holding on to hope they'll be side by side again soon, and get back to making memories in person.

"Before they locked the place down, we went up to the Dairy Queen. We had banana splits. I'd bring treats," Richards said.

Until that day comes, this musical treat will do.

"Love you a lot," said Richards, as he said so long to his dad, until next time.