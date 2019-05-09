Some sunshine moves our way

A drier trend with more sunshine is on tap for the coming days. Overnight a mostly cloudy sky remains with lows dipping into the upper 30s. Partly cloudy skies give us a brighter day for both Friday and Saturday. Highs hit 60 on Friday with mid-60s on Saturday. Mother’s Day features a return to the clouds and some isolated and light showers. Next week the upper 60s and lower 70s move in with a shower chance on Wednesday. Have a great night!