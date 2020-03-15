Some sun, dry conditions make for a decent end to the weekend

A dry finish to the weekend is ahead, with at least some sunshine today.

Temperatures will be near or below normal in the low 40s, though light winds will help it from feeling much colder than the thermometer reads.

A slight chance for rain or snow showers will be possible south of Interstate 80 on Monday morning, but most stay dry. Tomorrow's highs wind up in the mid to upper 40s.

After a dry St. Patrick's Day, things turn unsettled for the remainder of the work week. Rain becomes likely on Wednesday and continues into Thursday, with some thunderstorms possible then as well.

On the back side of the system on Friday, temperatures will crash once again, potentially leading to some rain and snow. A weekend similar in temperature to this one follows.