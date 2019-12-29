Some states charge more for electric cars as new laws take effect

Owners of electric vehicles in a number of states will start seeing fees to pay for road repairs in the new year.

In this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, photo shows a designated parking space for electric vehicles at a Chicago area grocery store. Owners of electric vehicles in a number of states will start seeing fees to pay for road repairs in the new year. At least eight states will begin charging new or higher registration fees Wednesday, Dec. 25, for electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

At least eight states will begin charging new or higher registration fees Wednesday for electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids. The new fees mean that, for the first time, a majority of states will assess special fees on gas-free cars, SUVs and trucks.

States are trying to make up for lost gas-tax revenue.

Other new state laws taking effect in 2020 include minimum wage increases, electronic prescription requirements for opioid drugs and relaxed deadlines to sue or prosecute for alleged childhood sexual abuse.