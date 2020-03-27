Some showers later today, risk of severe storms tomorrow

Plan on a quiet start to the day with clouds building once again. Look for a few showers this afternoon as our next system gets closer to us. Highs will generally be in the 50s again.

Tonight, expect showers and storms to increase in coverage.

After the morning round of rain exits tomorrow, temperatures will be critical to our severe risk. Should we at least hit the 60s, we'll probably have a few severe storms around and it's definitely worth watching later tomorrow afternoon into the early evening. The main threats from any storms would first be hail, but not too far behind is a tornado risk.

Again, this risk is highly conditional on temperatures rising well into the 60s in combination with the front moving through during that time. It's also very possible that this risk will miss us to the east somewhat, possibly more toward the Quad Cities and points east. However, as of this writing, the risk is in place and we want you to be aware of it.

It'll be windy this weekend, too, with cooler temperatures by Sunday.

