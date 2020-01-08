Some seasonable 20s today

Plan on a quiet and cold day across the area. Wind chills will be either side of zero this morning, depending on exactly where you are, which is the coldest we've had in a while. Even with some sunshine today, temperatures will struggle and an afternoon in the mid-upper 20s is still on track.

Looking ahead to tonight, look for our lows to be hit early, with rising temperatures through the night. This will keep on going into Thursday with upper 40s and lower 50s likely for highs. Areas of drizzle and fog may accompany this airmass before the cold front scours it all away that night.

That front will stall to our southeast on Friday, providing a focus for precipitation in our area later Friday, Friday night and into Saturday. This kicks off a pattern change that will bring colder temperatures and increasingly active weather into our area next week.