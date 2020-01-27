Some roads may be slick Monday morning

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara said some roads in eastern Iowa could be slick for the commute Monday morning due to freezing drizzle.

In a Facebook post, the Bremer County Sheriff's Office said most roads were 100% covered in ice.

"Please be very cautious if you have to travel and please slow down," the post said. "Also, please be careful when walking so you don't slip and injure yourself."

O'Mara said another system may move across the area Monday night, bringing more freezing drizzle.

