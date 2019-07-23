Some residents evacuated following gas leak in Dubuque

Some residents from Mt. Pleasant Home on Mt. Pleasant Street in Dubuque were evacuated Tuesday morning following a gas leak.

This is near Loras College.

Fire crews told KCRG-TV9 it was likely a city crew who hit a gas line as they were working on a storm sewer.

Only five residents from Mt. Pleasant Home were evacuated, officials said. The other residents sheltered in place because the wind is blowing the gas away from the home.

Additionally, firefighters said some residents who live near Mt. Pleasant Home were evacuated, but most are just staying in place.

Black Hills Energy arrived on scene around 11:45 a.m.