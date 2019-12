Some exit and on-ramps in Cedar Rapids along Interstate 380 will close during the day next week for utility work.

The DOT is closing the 1st Street Northeast entrance ramp next week Monday through Wednesday.

The 3rd Street Northeast entrance ramp closes Tuesday through Thursday.

The 1st Street Northeast exit ramp closes Wednesday through Friday.

All of the closures are from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.