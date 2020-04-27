Some people using gardening as therapy during the Coronavirus Pandemic

Some people across Eastern Iowa are getting a green thumb during the Coronavirus pandemic. Workers at Pierson’s Flower Shop in Cedar Rapids say they have been getting calls about people wanting to start their gardens.

Experts say getting some fresh air is a good way to take care of your mental health during the pandemic. Workers at Pierson's say gardening is a good way to be outside while social distancing.

They say working with soil can be a form of connecting with nature. While seeing something bloom is a sign of life during these tough times.

Workers say people are still ordering flowers to send to loved ones or coworkers. They say it's a way to let people know that they are appreciated.

"I think it's very important to stay in touch,” said Al Pierson, owner of Pierson’s Flower Shop. “You can't get out and see people, you can talk to them on the phone, but a bouquet of flowers and plants bring life into the home, and emotionally, it helps people emotionally.”

